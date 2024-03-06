"I've seen enough. Call em all up!" - Washington Nationals fans hyped after top prospect Dylan Crews launches first homer of spring

Dylan Crews is the top prospect for the Washington Nationals and has been impressive during the spring so far. He started Wednesday's game in left field, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run against the Miami Marlins.

The home run was the first of the spring for the young slugger. It was an absolute missile, coming 102.4 mph off his bat. It traveled 393 feet and should be the first of many.

Crews' great performance on Wednesday jumps his spring batting average to .286. He has seen the ball well, but there are some things he has to get used to, like playing every day.

Outside the home run, Crews also smoked a double off the center-field wall. It was nearly a multi-homer game for the LSU Tigers product.

"I've seen enough. Call em all up!" one fan posted.

"That's a Crews missile" another fan posted.

Other Washington Nationals top prospects like James Wood, Brady House and Robert Hassell III have also homered in the spring. Washington is starting to build something special with the talent it has waiting in the wings.

Dylan Crews could be the face of the Washington Nationals in a few years

Dylan Crews started to make a name for himself during his freshman year at LSU after he became the team's starting right fielder. That year, he crushed 18 home runs, the most ever by a Tigers freshman. After his freshman season, Crews was named National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

He kept up his stellar performances through the 2023 season, helping lead LSU to the College World Series. The Tigers had their way with Florida, beating them 18-4 in the final game of the championship series.

This led to Crews being considered a top prospect in the draft. He went No. 2 to the Washington Nationals, while his college teammate Paul Skenes went No. 1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Crews has been compared to MLB players DJ LeMahieu and Alex Bregman, both former LSU players, in the past. He is described as a five-tool player by his former college coach, Paul Mainieri.

What makes the young slugger stand out is his ability with the bat. He has plus power already and has a great right-handed swing. He should have no trouble catching up to the high velocity in the big leagues.

Crews has the talent to be a monster, and it should not take him long to make his way up the minors.

