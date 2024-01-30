"I can't wait to see him playing" "It's Sho Time" - Dodgers fans ecstatic as Shohei Ohtani's first training session clip emerges

Understandably so, Los Angeles Dodgers fans are excited to see Shohei Ohtani debut in 2024. The biggest free agent signing perhaps ever now resides in their clubhouse, and they're the favorites to win it all as a result. He's a special talent and they're itching to see him play for them.

In the meantime, they will have to wait since Spring Training hasn't even begun. He is working out with team members and with official Dodgers gear on, which is the most the fan base has seen of him in action yet.

Suffice it to say, it is an extremely exciting time to be a Dodgers fan, and they have reacted in that manner. Even just a one minute workout montage has them salivating for what's to come.

Fans are extremely excited to see Ohtani in Dodger blue. He was in LA with the Los Angeles Angels, but he toiled away on a team with zero playoff appearances in a decade.

Now, he's on the World Series favorite and fans are brimming with anticipation of his debut with the squad. He'll show up for Spring Training with the Dodgers and shortly after be in the lineup for Opening Day, which Dodgers fans probably wish was today.

Fans ready to see Shohei Ohtani's new-look Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers remade themselves this offseason. After another 100-win season that ended in sorrow, they decided to go all in and make sweeping changes this year.

Fans can't wait to watch Shohei Ohtani

That began with the $700 million signing of Shohei Ohtani, but it didn't end there. They committed $325 million to Yoshinobu Yamamoto as well. They also made a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for Tyler Glasnow and signed Teoscar Hernandez, too.

That yields a very different lineup and starting rotation than the Dodgers have employed in the past, and it has them and their fans feeling like they can break through and win the championship for the first time since the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

