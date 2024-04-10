"I want you to call your dad" - Jackson Holliday gets official welcome to MLB as Orioles bring up top prospect

Jackson Holliday has been called up to the big leagues. After a blistering spring, it was a surprise that the Baltimore Orioles left him in the minors, but he continued playing well and has earned the call, one he got in a viral video.

He was first commended on how he carried himself at the minor league level, and how it inspired his Norfolk teammates. It was even hinted that it would just be a matter of time, and it ended up being quite literally a few seconds.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was presumably the manager of the AAA affiliate of the Orioles, Buck Britton, who told Holliday:

"Has your dad been in town? They didn't come in? He's probably a great resource for you, right? I'm sure you guys are tight. He's given you good advice, and all those times that you've been in the locker room and that stuff."

He led Holliday, who didn't make the Opening Day roster, on a bit of a wild goose chase, asking him about his father and saying he should touch base with him:

"Tonight, I want you to call your dad. I want you to talk to him, and I want you to thank him for all the times that he allowed you to come to the clubhouse, be on his pass list, you know, let you hit with the big boys. That's pretty special, and it plays into what you're about."

Britton finally revealed the climax of the conversation:

"The second thing I want you to tell him is that now, it's time for him to ask permission to be on Jackson Holliday's pass list cause you're going to the big leagues."

Holliday is expected to make his debut on Wednesday.

Where will Jackson Holliday play?

Jackson Holliday is making his debut

Jackson Holliday is an infielder for the Baltimore Orioles. When he debuts, he will wear the same number as his father and as Cal Ripken Sr. once wore in orange. As for where he will play, that remains to be seen.

He's a middle infielder, so he could be at shortstop or second base. He could also theoretically slide over to third base with ease. Gunnar Henderson is playing shortstop and has played third in the past, so Holliday might take second base for his debut, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.