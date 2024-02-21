"I want our F’n trophy back" - Phillies owner John Middleton dead set on pushing team to realize unfulfilled World Series dreams

The Philadelphia Phillies are not the favorites for the World Series this year but they certainly plan on going all the way. The LA Dodgers' winter spending spree has them at the top of most people's lists, but Philadelphia has a team strong enough to beat anyone on their day and they intend to do it.

This was the essence of what Philadelphia owner John Middleton said in a rousing speech to the team. NBC's John Clark took to X to share what J.T. Realmuto said about Middleton's speech, which included not just winning this year, but building a dynasty.

“It’s not just this year. He wants to build a dynasty. We believe that’s what he has done. Now it’s on us to finish it.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Middleton’s speech ended with some profanity, referring to how long it has been since the franchise last won the World Series, which was in 2008:

“I want our F’n trophy back. Go get it. It’s time.”

Expand Tweet

Can the Phillies win the World Series in 2024?

While building a dynasty is a tricky business, the focus for now will be winning in 2024. The Philadelphia Phillies had a good 2023 campaign, a season where they went 90-72 and finished second in the NL East.

Philadelphia hit the playoffs and performed well, disposing of the Miami Marlins in the wild card, before dispatching NL East rivals, the Atlanta Braves, across four games. While they then came unstuck against the Arizona Diamondbacks in seven games, the foundations are in place for 2024.

Given the spotlight glaring on the Dodgers, the Phillies might benefit from slightly lower expectations and will be looking to go about their business without such distractions. LA could struggle this year, especially considering the amount of new faces they are going to have to gel into their lineup.

Behind the Dodgers, the bookmakers have the Braves and then the New York Yankees rounding out the top three for World Series odds. Philadelphia currently has the joint-fourth-best odds, alongside the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. This just goes to show the strength of their roster and if they can avoid injuries, the Phillies could well win the World Series in 2024.

As for building a dynasty, only time will tell.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.