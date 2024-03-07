"I want to get a urinal out of Royals stadium" - Kansas City Royals legend George Brett bares uncanny desire if Kauffman stadium gets torn down

Kansas City Royals legendary third baseman and 1985 World Series champion, George Brett, expressed an uncanny desire should Kauffman Stadium be torn down.

Three weeks ago, the Royals organization unveiled the plans for their new stadium to be built in downtown Kansas at an estimated cost of $2 billion, and the renderings for the same had fans and the MLB world talking about them.

In an exclusive interview with Jared Koller of KCTV5, Hall of Famer George Brett was asked about his opinion on the rendering of the new ballpark and what he would want to take away from the Royals current ballpark, the Kauffman Stadium, if it were torn down. Brett's response was one filled with whimsy and humor, as he said:

"I want to get a urinal out of Royals stadium and put it in my house. It's the only thing I want... I'm gonna get one I promise you, I'm gonna go in the middle of the night and figure out how."

The new stadium, which the Royals hope will be completed in time for the 2028 campaign, will hold around 34,000 spectators, or about 3,000 fewer than Kauffman Stadium. It is situated in "the heart of Kansas City," according to an X post.

Renderings that were unveiled a day after Super Bowl 58 honored Kansas City's sweeping roof lines and recognisable center-field fountains, though the final design is still in the works.

The ownership group of the KC Royals intends to spend over $1 billion on private investment for the project; however, a portion of the funds will come from the 3/8-cent tax. Additionally, the KC Chiefs, the current Super Bowl champions, will use this funding to refurbish Arrowhead Stadium.

George Brett's competitiveness in the big leagues was unmatched

In December 2023, MLB Network produced a documentary on George Brett, the legendary third baseman who spent 21 seasons in the big leagues with the Royals. The documentary titled, "Brett" includes interviews with Brett, opponents, and teammates, with a focus on his intensity both on and off the field.

"We knew that George took the game extremely seriously because we've seen him in action a few times when he wasn't the happiest guy in the world." - Brewers Hall of Famer Robin Yount

"There are some players who do not want to be at home plate with the game on the line. George reveled in it, embraced it, loved it. And usually delivered." - Royals radio announcer Denny Matthews

"I always thought of myself as a clutch player. The more nervous I was, the more clutch I was." - George Brett

George Brett is one of just five baseball players in history to reach 3,000 hits, 300 home runs, and a .300 career batting average, according to Baseball-Reference.

HOF and Phillies legend Mike Schmidt was a huge fan of Brett's and thought that if he had played for the Phillies, his style of play would have won over the fans in Philadelphia.

