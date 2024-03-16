"I want to hear this" - Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts' amusing reaction to question on Shohei Ohtani's wife

The LA Dodgers press conference ahead of the Seoul Series included Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

The top three in the LA hitting lineup broke into laughter after one of the journalists asked Ohtani about what he liked the most about his wife, former Japanese basketball player, Mamiko Tanaka.

Hearing the question, both Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts broke into laughter along with Shotime, with Freeman amusingly replied:

"I want to hear this"

Shohei Ohtani, with his game face on, replied to the question as follows:

"I don't really want to get into details here, but it is her first time coming with me to game like this, so I think its going to be really great memories for the both of us. But like I said earlier I have one job to focus on, and that's baseball." - Ohtani via translator

Manager Dave Roberts, after devising certain permutations and combinations, decided on the most discussed topic after the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani: to fix the order of the top three in the hitting lineup.

Roberts slotted Ohtani in between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman during the Cactus League games, and it seemed to have worked out well for LA this spring.

Ohtani sat out the most recent spring training game against the Texas Rangers as Betts and Freeman raked in a hit each. Michael Grove impressed on the other end, giving up just one hit in 3.1 innings and striking out six batters.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman make up for the most-feared trio in the 2024 MLB season

Cases can be made for many trios, but there's none like the top three in the hitting lineup for the LA Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani amped up the power atop the lineup after signing the biggest contract in MLB history with LA.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were already a potent force in the hitting lineup for the Dodgers in the last two seasons. They now have the amazing talents and skills of Shotime slotting in between them.

The case in point favoring the trio is that all three are impressive hitters of the ball, have a knack for driving in runs via base hits and have an amazing game-reading ability at any stage of games.

With Mookie and Freddie having already claimed World Series titles in the past, they will look help out Shohei in his quest to win his maiden World Series title in the big leagues.

