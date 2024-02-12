"I want to know what that feels like" - Julio Rodriguez hints at World Series aspirations following Chiefs' Super Bowl triumph

Seattle Mariners sensation Julio Rodriguez witnessed the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to a nailbiting 25-22 overtime win against the Brock Purdy-led 49ers.

It was the Chiefs' third Super Bowl in the Mahomes era. Rodriguez, who earlier shared a selfie to mark his presence, shared the never-before-seen celebration following the Chiefs victory.

"I want to know what that feels like," Rodriguez wrote in the caption

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Rodriguez hinted towards winning the World Series to digest that feeling, which makes one feel at the top of the world.

According to Bet365, the Mariners' odds to win the World Series are +2200, highlighting that they aren't favored by many to reach the pinnacle of baseball. However, in the coming years, they could assemble a competitive roster to fulfil Julio Rodruguez's dream.

Julio Rodriguez's projected numbers for the 2024 season

Hailing from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic, Julio Rodriguez has started his MLB career on a high, winning the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022, coupled with two straight All-Star selections.

In 2023, he finished with 32 homers and 37 stolen bases, becoming only the fourth player 22 or under with a 30-30 season. Heading into his third major league season, he's ranked second among center fielders in MLB Network's top-10 list, just behind New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

According to Fangraphs' Steamer projection, Rodriguez is projected to hit 33 home runs and steal 31 bases for the second straight 30-30 season. He has a bright future ahead. Things are going to get better as he gains experience and finetunes his hitting mechanics, likely becoming the face of Major League Baseball in the years to come.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.