"I want to laugh, but injuries suck man" "This might be the most Phillies injury ever" - Philadelphia Phillies fans react to pitcher Jason Robertson injuring his leg while celebrating a Bryce Harper home run

The Philadelphia Phillies have overcome several injury setbacks this season, but none quite as freakish in nature as David Robertson’s latest knock.

The reliever was part of the Phillies dugout that jumped in celebration when Bryce Harper hit a home run during their 2-0 win against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series.

Unfortunately, Robertson strained his right calf muscle while celebrating and was subsequently ruled out for the Division Series.

Robertson is currently receiving treatment, but his status for the rest of the postseason, should the Phillies advance, remains doubtful.

Addressing the media regarding Robertson’s injury, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson said:

"He's devastated. He's very disappointed."

Robertson’s injury wasn’t disclosed by the Phillies until three hours before Tuesday’s NL Division Series Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves, when the series roster was announced.

Right-hander Nick Nelson was added as Robertson’s replacement. The Phillies made one other change, with utilityman Nick Maton making way for Dalton Guthrie.

Philadelphia Phillies stun the defending champions in Robertson’s absence

The Philadelphia Phillies are involved in the postseason picture after a decade-long absence, but have been playing like playoff-hardened veterans.

They stunned the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves by beating them 7-6 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Both Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm singled to put the Phillies up 2-0 in the first before Travis d’Arnaud homered for Atlanta to reduce the deficit.

Bohm’s sacrifice fly restored the Braves’ two-run advantage. Jean Segura’s RBI single extended their lead before Castellanos made it 6-1 with a two-run single in the fourth.

In doing so, Castellanos posted his best game as a Phillie by notching his first 3-hit, 3-RBI game of the year. Edmundo Sosa’s sacrifice fly made it 7-1 in the top of the fifth.

D’Arnaud’s two-run double kept the Braves in the picture. Matt Olson’s three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth made it 7-6, setting up a grandstand finish. Unfortunately, for the Braves, the comeback proved to be elusive.

A dominant two-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Series, coupled with Tuesday’s win, shows that the Philadelphia Phillies have enough in their arsenal to cause upsets.

Having left home 17 days ago, Philadelphia will return to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 with better odds to reach the NL Championship Series. Game 2 is slated for Wednesday at Truist Park at 4:30 PM (ET).

