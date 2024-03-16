The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels over the offseason.

Ohtaini recently said that he wants to prove to everyone that he's now a genuine Dodger.

"I still need to be part of the team. I want to prove to everyone that I'm actually a Dodger now," said Ohtani through his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

Ohtani suffered an injury last season when he was with the LA Angels, which needed an elbow surgery in September. Nevertheless, Ohtani hit 44 home runs in last season. The Angels, though, couldn't qualify for the playoffs, which may be one of the reasons why Ohtani wants to prove himself with the Dodgers.

They have been to the World Series three times in the last seven years. The squad has a lot of expectations on Ohtani, so this is a perfect chance for him to prove himself.

If he stays healthy and performs well, Ohtani could be the main player to help the Dodgers win another World Series ring. Playing with other good players like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman could help Ohtani be a dominant force in the MLB.

Only time will tell if Ohtani will be able to live up to the words he said before starting his Dodgers stint.

Shohei Ohtani ready for new stint with Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani is ready to play for his first regular season game as a Los Angeles Dodger after his blockbuster move from the Angels.

He will focus on hitting as a designated hitter this season with the Dodgers after recovering from an elbow injury. The first two games will be between the LA Dodgers and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday and Thursday in South Korea.

Dodger fans are excited to see Ohtani show his power in the upcoming opening series.

