"I don't want to see him play anywhere else" - Mets star Jeff McNeil hopes front office will seal Pete Alonso extension soon

New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil understands how important Pete Alonso is to the organization. Not only is he an elite player who possesses big power, but he is also a fan favorite.

Alonso is set to hit free agency following the 2024 season. If he were to hit the open market, he would certainly be a player for whom teams would be in a bidding war.

McNeil does not want to see it get to that point and hopes the organization can extend his contract this season. He went on Foul Territory TV to discuss his hope that Alonso will be around following the 2024 season.

"I know he wants to be a Met. We all want him to be a Met as well, and I know he loves New York, so hopefully we can keep him long term," stated McNeil.

It is not just Jeff McNeil who feels this way. Many Mets players want to see the front office sign Pete Alonso to an extension.

"I don't want to see him play anywhere else. I want to seee him be my teammate for a long time" said McNeil.

For a team looking to work their way back to relevancy, losing Alonso does not seem like a smart move. They need all the help they can get in the tough NL East, where the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies run things.

Jeff McNeil is not the only one hoping the Mets extend Pete Alonso

Players outside of Jeff McNeil, even former players, want to see the front office sign Pete Alonso to an extension. Former catcher and Hall of Famer Mike Piazza would love to see an extension done.

"He's a great player and guys like him don't grow on trees. You know, 40 home runs, 100 RBIs. He's proven he can be durable, he's proven he can drive in the runs" stated Piazza.

Piazza understands just how elite of a player Alonso is. During a full schedule, he has failed to hit under 37 home runs or drive in under 94 RBIs. That is great production at the plate, and Alonso would be a hard player to replace both in the field and the clubhouse.

All eyes will be on the Mets and Alonso this season. It could be the last season Alonso calls the Big Apple his home.

