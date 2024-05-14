"Icon" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fangirls over Kate Upton's Sports Illustrated swimsuit comeback for 60th anniversary edition

The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition will include the wives and girlfriends of some top MLB players, like Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton. She will be one of the cover models of the 60th anniversary edition, while Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne will also be a part of the iconic magazine once again.

Upton has an old connection with the magazine, having made the cover three times previously, in 2012, 2013 and 2017. Meanwhile, Dunne will only be making her second appearance in the magazine after shooting for it last spring.

Given the experience SI 2011 Rookie of the Year has, it isn't surprising for Dunne to fangirl over Upton's latest cover on her Instagram story.

"Icon," she wrote in her story featuring Kate Upton's cover.

Apart from Dunne, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, has also teased about her upcoming induction in the SI Swimsuit Issue.

Olivia Dunne and Kate Upton talks about SI Swimsuit's empowering legacy

One thing that's being echoed by every model who has worked with Sports Illustrated is a testament to its empowering legacy.

Since 1964, the Swimsuit Issue has been a platform where females, irrespective of their look, size or character, gets to display their confidence on one of the biggest reachable platforms to youth.

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” Olivia Dunne told SI Swimsuit magazine.

“Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

On Tuesday morning, on the CBS Mornings set, Kate Upton also expressed a similar sentiment and credited Sports Illustrated Editor In Chief MJ Day for the evolution of the magazine.

"Yeah, being confident in our body, no matter what you look like and knowing that you deserve to be there. You have your voice, matters, and you can empower yourself by being confident. You can be everything: smart, beautiful. Yes, you can be confident like everybody," Upton said.

"I feel like when this magazine first came around, it wants to put everyone in a box. Yeah, MJ really took this magazine and made it empowering for all women."

On the professional front, Olivia Dunne is fresh off winning an NCAA gymnastics championship with LSU Tigers, potentially capping of her career, but she has one year of college eligibility remaining.

She was recently spotted at PNC Park cheering for her boyfriend Paul Skenes who was making his major league debut.

