ICYMI: New York Mets Jeff McNeil is cold-shouldered on the bench after hitting a homer

The New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday night to make it five wins in a row.

Utility player Jeff McNeil hit a solo home run in the third to register the Mets’ first run. The homer was McNei’s first since June 14, so naturally he was all smiles when he returned to the bench. His teammates? Not so much.

McNeil received the cold shoulder for a few seconds as his teammates remained focused on the action on the pitch. All went well in the end though, since everyone turned their attention to McNeil just moments later and congratulated him.

McNeil’s long ball wasn’t the only action in the third. Tomas Nido, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor all singled to extend the Mets’ advantage to 2-0.

Lindor then went deep during the top eighth to score his 17th homer of the campaign, making it 3-0.

JD Davis then launched a cannonball toward centerfield to rubber stamp the 4-0 outcome.

Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win. He walked two and struck out seven in 7 ⅔ innings tonight.

The New York Mets will be going for the sweep tomorrow

Chasing a first postseason appearance since 2016, the New York Mets sit top of the NL East with a three-game advantage over the Atlanta Braves.

After 100 games, the Mets are currently on a 63-37 record, which is the second-best in the club's history.

That tally was only bettered by the Mets’ 1986 World Series-winning team, which compiled 68-32 at the same juncture.

The Marlins, on the other hand, lost at home for the sixth game running. They haven’t homered at home since July 5. This is now a stretch of 11 games. Out of their last 10 games, they have dropped six.

The Mets are in a great position to clinch the sweep tomorrow. Mets RHP Taijuan Walker (8-2, 2.67 ERA) will start the series finale against Marlins’ Pablo López (7-5, 3.03).

