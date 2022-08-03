"Idk if I like this for the Jays" "Top 100 prospect for a reliever?" - Fans not convinced after Toronto Blue Jays complete deadline day swoop for relievers Anthony Bass & Zach Pop

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop from the Miami Marlins. In exchange, they are sending infield prospect Jordan Groshans the other way.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Toronto Blue Jays are finalizing a deal with the Miami Marlins, sources tell ESPN. Shortstop Jordan Groshans is going to Miami. Zach Pop and others are going to Toronto.



Bass previously pitched for the Jays during the 2020 season. He has also played for the San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners over the course of his 11-year major league career.

However, Blue Jays fans are skeptical about the trade. Bass and Pop are not the deadline day headline acts they want to see.

Not just the acquisition of Bass and Pop, but trading away a top prospect like Groshans is what has really irked a lot of Jays fans.

Tyler @SigersontheNord @JeffPassan Top 100 prospect for a reliever? Surely more is to come. If this is a 1-1 swap, the relieve marker is VERY hot right now after the Hader/Efflin/Bush trades. @JeffPassan Top 100 prospect for a reliever? Surely more is to come. If this is a 1-1 swap, the relieve marker is VERY hot right now after the Hader/Efflin/Bush trades.

Bill Stewart @ibroxxxx @JeffPassan Awful. Groshans for a guy who has pitched 20 innings and gotten rocked this year. Surely Atkins is trolling now. @JeffPassan Awful. Groshans for a guy who has pitched 20 innings and gotten rocked this year. Surely Atkins is trolling now.

However, fans need to manage their expectations and see the impact this deal could make during the ongoing campaign.

Toronto Blue Jays have bullpen help coming their way

The Toronto Blue Jays have been looking for bullpen help throughout this season to support Jordan Romano, Yimi Garcia, Tim Mayza, and company. They have the sixth-worst FIP and a high ERA of 5.54. Reliable relievers like Bass and Pop are the need of the hour to fix those numbers.

The Blue Jays have been looking for help, and in Bass, they're getting a late-inning complement to Yimi Garcia, Adam Cimber and closer Jordan Romano. The main player going back to Toronto, per source: right-handed reliever Anthony Bass, who's been dominant this season.The Blue Jays have been looking for help, and in Bass, they're getting a late-inning complement to Yimi Garcia, Adam Cimber and closer Jordan Romano.

Anthony Bass has been a very reliable reliever over the last five seasons. He has a 3.09 ERA in 195 innings for four different clubs.

The 34-year-old also has the 15th-best FIP among relievers (2.04). He is due to enter free agency at the end of the season.

Pop, on the other hand, is on a 3.60 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 18 games this year. The 25-year-old has also spent a large chunk of time in Triple-A this campaign, where he compiled a 2.22 ERA in 24.1 innings.

While it's not a headline act, don't overrule the impact the RP duo could have on the Jays' Wild Card hunt.

