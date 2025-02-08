"If anyone has a problem with it, that's on them" - When Freddie Freeman received support from Dodgers manager after controversial Braves incident

In 2022, Freddie Freeman's time with the Atlanta Braves was up, and it was time to start his journey with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He reached a deal with the club in free agency after he and Atlanta could not agree on a new contract.

Freeman spent 12 years in Atlanta, and it was a place where he became comfortable. He did not want to leave the Braves, but at the end of the day, this sport is a business.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So, when Freeman returned to Atlanta that season, it was quite emotional. Freeman held a tear-filled press conference and extended a standing ovation when he came to the plate. This irked some L.A. fans, but manager Dave Roberts had his slugger's back, via Sports Illustrated.

"If anyone has a problem with it, that's on them. It shouldn't be a problem," said Roberts.

Roberts grew frustrated that people took issue with Freeman showing his emotions for a team he poured his soul into. That is a part of human nature.

"This guy has helped us win a [expletive] ton of games this year and will continue to do so. And for him to have his moment with a team that he poured 15 years into, I don't see a problem with it" said Roberts.

Freddie Freeman has now helped two clubs secure World Series titles

Los Angeles Dodgers - Freddie Freeman (Photo via IMAGN)

During the 2021 season, the Braves were a force. They had a great group of players including Ronald Acuna Jr., but the youngster tore his ACL midway into the year, ending his season.

Without Acuna Jr., the rest of the team had to step up, including Freddie Freeman, and they did just that. They breezed through the postseason and ended up beating the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Expand Tweet

That was Freeman's first ring. But, what's better than one ring? Two rings, and is now a member of the Dodgers, they were always a contender to go deep into the playoffs.

With the help of Shohei Ohtani, the Blue Crew were no match for anyone last season. They cruised to the postseason and had little trouble putting teams away.

Freeman was huge in Game 1 of the World Series, blasting a walk-off grand slam to set the tone. They won the series 4-1 for their eighth WS title. Freeman won his second ring with the possibility to win another in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback