"If I was pitching, every single time I face that dude, I’m drilling him" - Former MLB All-Star Jonathan Papelbon claims he would have obliterated Fernando Tatis Jr. from the mound

Fernando Tatis Jr. shocked the baseball world when news broke over the weekend of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for PEDs. The All-Star shortstop tested positive for Clostebol, which is on the banned list of performance-enhancing substances. Tatis Jr.'s suspension is effective immediately, making him unable to play for the remainder of the 2022 MLB season.

Just as the All-Star was just cleared to start swinging the bat again, this news is rather unfortunate. Given how big Tatis' stardom has become, a PED suspension is sure to leave a sour taste in some people's mouths.

The Dominican-born slugger has not played a game for the Padres at all this year. He broke his wrist in a motorcycle accident during the off-season and did not have surgery until players started to report to Spring Training. With such a late surgery, Tatis was just now starting his minor league rehab assignment. This was terrible timing for the Padres as they were looking forward to their All-Star shortstop joining their newly acquired outfielder, Juan Soto.

The Padres will focus on playing out the rest of the 2022 season with Ha-Seong Kim at shortstop. Kim has played well so far, batting .247 with 6 home runs and 40 runs batted in. Kim will have to keep up the pace if the Padres want a chance at one of the Wild Card spots.

While there are mixed emotions about the suspension, one player doesn't think that is enough. As news of star Padre's PED suspension spread, Jonathon Paplebon made it very clear what he thought about the situation and it wasn't pretty.

Jonathon Paplebon doesn't think 80 games is enough for Fernando Tatis Jr. and would take matter into his own hands

Jonathon Paplebon was not shy when he was asked what he would do if he were still pitching for the Boston Red Sox. Paplebon went on WEEI's "The Bradfo Sho" and explained that he would intentionally throw at him every time he faced him. This isn't too surprising given Paplebon was not always the most loved guy on the field, or even in his own dugout.

Paplebon went after a very young Bryce Harper for apparently not running out a fly ball. The altercation ended up getting physical with both of them going after each other and quickly getting separated by a mob of teammates. Not often do you see two players on the same team go at each other, and if they do, it is usually only verbal.

