After the August trade deadline, the San Diego Padres were picked by many experts to go all the way this season. The Padres made big moves mid-season and built a roster as talented as any in the MLB. Last night, Padres fans had their hearts broken not once, but twice.

The Padres crumbled in game four versus the Philadelphia Phillies, blowing the lead twice. They blew a four-run lead early in the game. Then, leading 6-4 in the fifth inning, they they gifted the Phillies four runs. It was a momentum-shifting, demoralizing loss for the Padres. This was a game the Padres had to win. This matched the Phillies' largest comeback in playoff history.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Phillies 1 win away from World Series



Fans online are mocking the San Diego Padres for a collapse of epic proportions. It seems like the same old story for the Padres. No matter how hard they try, they are just not able to get past the final hurdle.

Borna Nazari @thehogwatch Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea threw the #Padres season. Pretty fitting. Can’t win a World Series with a 3 man rotation. You just cant. Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea threw the #Padres season. Pretty fitting. Can’t win a World Series with a 3 man rotation. You just cant.

Travis @travisinLB If the Padres really lose this series then that is absolutely a CHOKE. You beat two 100+ win teams and only have to get through an 87 win team to go to the World Series and you blow it?



𝕭𝖔𝖇𝖇𝖞’𝖘 𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖌™️ @yelichfans The Padres channeled their inner Brewers and blew a 4-0 lead The Padres channeled their inner Brewers and blew a 4-0 lead

James Seltzer @JamesSeltzer This time the Padres blew a 4-run lead!!! This time the Padres blew a 4-run lead!!!

The San Diego Padres have been the movers and shakers this season. Juan Soto's blockbuster trade was supposed to carry this team to new heights. They also brought in first baseman Josh Bell, outfielder Brandon Drury, and relief pitcher Josh Hader.

depressed phillies fan @BryceInHisVeins The padres waiting to blow a 4-0 lead after the Phillies blew one on Wednesday The padres waiting to blow a 4-0 lead after the Phillies blew one on Wednesday https://t.co/W0aAJTeDQE

The team also boasts one of the strongest pitching staff in the majors led by Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.

Add to that six-time All-Star Manny Machado and you have all the ingredients a team needs for success.

countrylovin7 @countrylovin7 How the fawk did the @Padres just blow a 4 run lead?!? How the fawk did the @Padres just blow a 4 run lead?!?

Led by two-homers from unlikely hero Rhys Hoskins, the Phillies played with a never-say-die attitude. The first baseman hit two home runs on the night to give the Phillies command of the series. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber also contributed with home runs on the night.

The San Diego Padres blew a 4-run lead to lose game 5 of the NLCS 10-6

Juan Soto and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres look on against the Philadelphia Phillies

The San Diego Padres have only themselves to blame. The pitching was woeful on the night. Clevinger was relieved in the first inning after giving up three runs on just 15 pitches. Sean Manaea entered in the fourth inning but wasn't much better. He conceded five more runs in just 34 pitches.

🌯 @CarneAsadaBrito Phillies: our starter today sucks



Padres: hold my beer Phillies: our starter today sucks Padres: hold my beer

The Padres look to have blown their chances of making their first World Series appearance since 1998. The club have only reached two World Series in the history of the franchise.

David, your pal @DefiniteExpert Tomorrow, the Padres begin the creation of another "blew a 3-1 lead" meme. Tomorrow, the Padres begin the creation of another "blew a 3-1 lead" meme.

Game five is set to be played at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday night. The Padres won 89 games this regular season. They will need to win three in a row if they hope to have any chance of a World Series title.

