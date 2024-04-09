"If they’re purple, I’m turning the game off"; "Meet your New York Barney’s" - Mets fans disappointed by team's City Connect jersey teaser 

The New York Mets lost their first five games to kick off their 2024 campaign, only to come back strong and take three out of their next four.

Despite their recent wins against the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, the fan base was left feeling irate with the organization lacking finesse in their playing style and, before that, failing to sign some brute talents in the offseason.

Before starting their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, the Mets released a teaser video for their City Connect jersey, showcasing the Queensboro Bridge with the flashing date of April 19, as stipulated for the reveal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Take a look at the video here:

Expand Tweet

Mets fans were quick to jump on social media and voice their apprehensions surrounding the City Connect jersey borne out of their lax start to the 2024 campaign and their frail offseason. Fans commented on X, formerly Twitter, voicing their displeasure at the teaser video:

"If they’re purple, I’m turning the game off. This season has been embarrassing enough."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Meet your New York Barney’s"

Expand Tweet

In their first two series, the NY Mets looked weak and all over the place, as they lacked playing with any form in both aspects of the game.

They were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in their opening three-game series, after which the Detroit Tigers took two games out of three against them, with both series losses coming at home at Citi Field.

"They're so bad we're gonna jump off a bridge," wrote one fan.

"If this jersey is purple I'm gonna lose it," said another.

"I feat the worst," wrote this fan.

NY Mets take Game 1 against Braves after winning three-game series against Reds

After some early hiccups, the New York Mets got back to winning ways, as they have now won four out of their previous five games in the regular season. New York took two games out of a possible three against the Cincinnati Reds to claim their first series win of the 2024 campaign.

While still on the road, the Mets kicked off a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. New York took Game 1 of the series against the Braves by an 8-7 scoreline as center fielder and lead-off hitter Brandon Nimmo blasted two home runs and drove in five runs. DH DJ Stewart blasted one and drove in two runs on the night as well.

Expand Tweet

The Mets will play Game 2 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night inside Truist Park before they head home for two back-to-back series against the Kansas City Royals and the hottest NL team so far this season, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.