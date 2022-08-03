"Iglesias has lights out closer potential" "Bullpen help on the way" - Atlanta Braves fans thrilled with addition of closer Raisel Iglesias from Los Angeles Angels to their already stacked pitching staff

The Atlanta Braves added to their loaded group of pitchers by acquiring closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels. The defending champion Braves refused to be complacent at the trade deadline and improved on an already strong position. The move was well received by Braves fans, who hoped the team would upgrade their roster to attempt to outmatch the New York Mets.

The Braves are only 3.5 games behind the Mets in the race for the National League East crown. With yet another star pitcher, the Braves are putting themselves in a position to win. Iglesias joins Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and others on the loaded pitching staff.

Jeff Passan was the first to break the news of this trade via Twitter.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Angels to the Braves, a source tells ESPN. Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Angels to the Braves, a source tells ESPN.

Atlanta Braves fans loved the move, and now have their sights set on repeating as World Series champions.

Greg Peterson @GUnit_81
Iglesias has lights out closer potential, needs the right coaching to put it together and the Braves might be able to provide that.

Adding such a high caliber pitcher to the bullpen makes the Braves even more dangerous down the stretch.

John Michaels @JohnMichaelsU Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Angels to the Braves, a source tells ESPN. Closer Raisel Iglesias has been traded from the Angels to the Braves, a source tells ESPN. Bullpen help on the way twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… Bullpen help on the way twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

This may not have been the Angels pitcher that many were hoping would be traded, as Shohei Ohtani was not moved by the deadline. Despite that, fans are still happy with the acquisition.

Terroraki @JAGSvsALL @JeffPassan @espn Not the pitcher we wanted from the angels but we’ll take it @JeffPassan @espn Not the pitcher we wanted from the angels but we’ll take it

Repeating as champions is one of the hardest things to do in every sport, but the Braves have a real shot at accomplishing the feat. Most of the players on the team were around for the last championship run and know what it takes. Those who weren't, such as Matt Olson and Raisel Iglesias, are extremely talented to make up for their lack of playoff experience.

The Atlanta Braves have all the pieces they need to win the NL East and fight for another championship in October.

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets division race will go down to the wire

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies

Both of these NL East teams are extremely talented and recently acquired star pitchers. The Braves improved via this trade for Iglesias, and the Mets improved with the return of Jacob deGrom. Jacob is playing his first game of the 2022 season today against the Washington Nationals.

With all the talent already on these two teams and now with star pitchers added, this battle likely won't be decided soon. Not knowing definitively which of these teams will win the division until late into the season is an exciting prospect.

The Atlanta Braves have added a tremendous closer to their roster and hope it will be enough to surpass the New York Mets.

