"Imagine dreaming of playing for New York and waking up to playing in Cleveland" "D**n shame" - New York Mets fans disappointed that NBA star and Mets superfan Donovan Mitchell won't be playing in New York 

New York Mets fans are disappointed that their hometown hero, Donovan Mitchell, won't be playing for a New York team following a trade. Mitchell, formerly of the Utah Jazz, was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for quite the haul of young players and draft picks. Many fans hoped that the star guard would be joining the New York Knicks, and he very nearly did.

After trade talks broke down between the Jazz and the Knicks on Monday, those dreams were hampered. Donovan Mitchell spent a lot of time in his offseason around the New York Mets, enjoying the team as much as possible. His love of baseball has endeared him to MLB fans around the league.

Earlier this summer, he joined the Mets for batting practice ahead of their game and showed off his swing.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today NBA star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell hitting tanks at Citi Field during batting practice today https://t.co/SS0UdnyA87

Mitchell even enjoys poking fun at other MLB players, including the occassion he called out Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

had other things on his mind... Donovan Mitchell was chirping at Marcus Stroman on Twitter after the game between the Mets and Cubs was postponed. @STR0 had other things on his mind... Donovan Mitchell was chirping at Marcus Stroman on Twitter after the game between the Mets and Cubs was postponed.@STR0 had other things on his mind... https://t.co/QDsnzoElWv

After all the involvement with the team, New York Mets fans were almost convinced they'd be seeing him in a New York jersey. When that dream was denied, their disappointment became apparent.

JJ 🇲🇽🇮🇹 @JJFebruary @spidadmitchell Imagine dreaming of playing for New York and waking up to playing in Cleveland @spidadmitchell Imagine dreaming of playing for New York and waking up to playing in Cleveland 😭😭😭

While it was not Donovan Mitchell's decision to go to Cleveland, some fans held him accountable regardless. Watching your team miss out on acquiring a player of the caliber of Mitchell is frustrating. While at the moment, it can be difficult to come to terms with.

The Knicks may look back on this decision with regret, as it is not often you can acquire a hometown hero. At the very least, New York Mets fans would have loved to see the move.

New York Yankees fans were quick to rub in this loss to their intra-city rivals.

Donovan Mitchell will not be playing for a New York team any time soon, much to the chagrin of New York. With Mitchell's personal connection to the Mets, he will almost certainly still be around the team, regardless of where he plays.

RYoung88 @r_young88 Donovan Mitchell’s father works/worked for the Mets. He was so close to coming back home and now he’s gotta live in Cleveland. Donovan Mitchell’s father works/worked for the Mets. He was so close to coming back home and now he’s gotta live in Cleveland.

The situation may not have worked out exactly how Mets fans hoped it would have, but the NBA star will remain one of their biggest supporters.

Donovan Mitchell will join all Mets fans in supporting the New York Mets for their playoff run

Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

As one of the top teams in the National League, the Mets are expected to go far in October. Anything less than an appearance in the championship round will be looked at as a disappointment.

With Donovan Mitchell as the face of a passionate Mets fanbase, they will have the support system they need for the postseason.

