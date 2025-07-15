"Imagine Ichiro Suzuki not making All-Star" - Ex-Phillies GM goes scorched earth on Trea Turner snub

It was a big surprise that Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner did not get an All-Star selection. Turner leads the National League in hits and is in the top five in MLB for most stolen bases.

On Monday's "Phillies Show" episode, Ruben Amaro Jr. voiced his frustration over Turner's All-Star snub to co-hosts Todd Zolecki and Jim Salisbury. The trio discussed who the best and worst-performing Phillies players were as the season reached the halfway mark.

"The fact that he [Trea Turner] was not an all-star is the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen," Amaro Jr. said [From 15:20]. "Most hits in baseball, I think. Especially in the National League, maybe not in baseball, but in National League, I guess the hit is not all that important anymore. That's one. And then do you imagine Ichiro not making an all-star? I mean, think about that for a second."

Amaro Jr. doesn't think Turner is the best-performing slugger on the team. He gave the nod to designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who is one of five players with over 30 home runs this season. He got the All-Star selection, but is on the reserves.

Amaro Jr. was the Phillies' general manager from 2009 to 2015 and was the assistant GM from 1998 to 2008. The 60-year-old is now a color commentator on the Phillies' television broadcast.

Phillies insider gives important advice to Trea Turner and others

Phillies insider Jim Salisbury also believes Kyle Schwarber has been the MVP of the team this season. However, he mentioned that Trea Turner is also in the conversation.

Salisbury doesn't think Turner is the only Phillies player to be snubbed for the All-Star game, naming Christopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez.

"If it's embarrassing, if they're ticked off, channel it the right way," Salisbury said [From 17:16]. "Go out and take some names and kick some a**. That if you want to feel slighted that you didn't get enough All-Stars, if that grinds your gears, take it out on somebody. Exact a pound of flesh on somebody."

Co-host Todd Zolecki pointed out an intriguing matchup in September when the Phillies play the Milwaukee Brewers in a three-game series at the American Family Field.

Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski had earned All-Star selection despite starting far fewer games. The selection drew the ire of many Phillies players, including Trea Turner, who felt Sanchez and Suarez were overlooked.

