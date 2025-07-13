“That’s f****** terrible” - Phillies' Trea Turner and Co. question All-Star Game with scathing review after Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski nod

Phillies stars Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler earned All-Star selections after an excellent first half of the season. However, the surprising omissions of Trea Turner, Cristopher Sanchez and Ranger Suarez fueled plenty of debate amongst fans.

Most fans believe that Turner, Sanchez and Suarez, who have been some of the most consistent players in the Phillies' squad so far, should have been included in the mid-season classic. It appears the players also thought they had done enough to earn the honor.

As news of rookie Jacob Misiorowski's maiden All-Star selection made it to Philadelphia's clubhouse on Friday, there was an outpouring of rage, with many players condemning how one of the most prestigious individual honors in baseball was now based more on popularity, rather than merit.

"What a joke. That’s f— terrible. I mean, that’s terrible, dude. I mean, it’s not the All-Star Game in the sense that the best players go there, or people who have had the best season. It’s whoever sells the most tickets or has been put on social media the most. That’s essentially what it’s turned into.” Trea Turner told Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

"That’s just how MLB does it now. Nothing against the Misiorowski kid. But those two (Sánchez and Suárez) are deserving of being on the team in the first place. There’s no doubt.” catcher J.T. Realmuto said.

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

"Major League Baseball is really just focusing on the most marketable players. So the fact that they can have somebody in the game that is going to basically blow out one inning and throw 103, 104 (mph), they’re going to get more eyeballs on baseball. They’re going to think it’s getting more popular." Outfielder Nick Castellanos added.

MLB Insider concurs with Phillies stars' opinion, claims other players were more 'deserving' of All-Star selection over Jacob Misiorowski

Though the Phillies squad is understandably irate to see a relatively 'unproven' rookie make it to the All-Star games while some of their most influential players miss out, it appears insider Chris Rose also concurs with their opinion.

After Misiorowski's maiden All-Star selection was announced, Rose talked about how he felt it was the wrong move on MLB's part in a YouTube video.

"I want to start off by saying, I think Misiorowski's awesome," Rose said. "I think he's going to be great. He's super electric. ... With all that being said, what is he doing in the All-Star Game?

"Five starts into his MLB career, fewest ever for a guy to make the All-Star game. Hello, Cristopher Sanchez is on the other line and would like to speak with the commissioner's office."

With Zack Wheeler also opting out of taking part in the midseason classic, Kyle Schwarber is the only Philly set to feature at Truist Park on July 15.

