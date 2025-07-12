“What’s Jacob Misiorowski doing at the All-Star Game?” - MLB insider questions Brewers pitcher’s selection over Phillies’ Cristopher Sanchez

Though Phillies stars Zack Wheeler and Kyle Schwarber have deservedly made it to the All-Star Game, the likes of Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez and Trea Turner were surprisingly left out. This has caused much debate amongst fans.
Fuel was added to the fire on Friday, as young Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski was handed his first All-Star selection, replacing Chicago Cubs' Matthew Boyd.
Though Misiorowski has enjoyed an excellent start to his big league career, boasting a 4-1 record, with a 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts for the season, plenty have argued that five starts are not nearly enough of a sample size to hand a player such a major individual honor.
Many fans have hence claimed Misiorowski's selection was a bit undeserved, especially with someone like Sanchez missing out, despite being arguably the more consistent player this year.
Soon after Misiorowski's call-up was announced on Friday, insider Chris Rose offered his two cents on the matter on his YouTube channel.
"I want to start off by saying, I think Misiorowski's awesome," Rose said. "I think he's going to be great. He's super electric. ... With all that being said, what is he doing in the All-Star Game?
"Five starts into his MLB career, fewest ever for a guy to make the All-Star game. Hello, Cristopher Sanchez is on the other line and would like to speak with the commissioner's office."
Ex-Phillies GM calls out 'farcical' All-Star snub of Cristopher Sanchez
On Monday's episode of "The Phillies Show," former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. criticized the decision to leave players such as Cristopher Sanchez and Trea Turner off this year's All-Star Game roster.
"It's a farce, I don't understand any of it," Amaro said (Timestamp: 25:00). "I don't get it. Cristopher Sanchez deserves to be there (at the All-Star Game). The numbers don't lie."
This season, Sanchez has been one of the most reliable arms from the pitching staff for skipper Rob Thomson to call upon. He has a 7-2 record, along with a 2.59 ERA and 116 total strikeouts.