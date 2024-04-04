In Photos: Alex Rodriguez beams with pride as daughter Natasha takes center stage in first lead role for Spanish musical

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez looked on with pride as his daughter, Natasha, performed the lead role in the musical, "Luna vacía." The Mar. 30 performance was entirely in Spanish, and Alex Rodriguez was in attendance at the Ypsilanti Lincoln Performing Arts Center in Michigan.

Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a photo from the performance and another of him hugging his daughter.

Alex Rodriguez' IG Stories

Natasha also shared some images in her IG stories.

Natasha Rodriguez's IG Stories

"Luna vacía" is based on a Caribbean folk story, revolving around why the moon only shines at night and the lunar phases. Natasha shared her thanks in a post on Instagram.

"¡Mil gracias a @bandbtheatre, the entire company, and all those who came out to support!"

Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez wants to fight on after Timberwolves and Lynx purchases fall through

News broke at the end of March that the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx was off, with owner Glen Taylor releasing a statement advising that the franchises were no longer for sale.

What followed was something of a public fallout between Taylor and the hopeful buyers, a group including Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. Taylor alleged that they were more interested in trivial matters and had issues with their priorities, which didn't go down well with Rodriguez and Lore.

Rodriguez spoke to The Athletic in a video call on Mar. 29:

“I would expect to hear that from like, a teenager, not from someone who’s so mature and so astute and who has been so successful. Not only is that a cheap shot, but it is disingenuous and disappointing.

“It is now personal. We can be in this (fight) for five years, 10 years, whatever. We’re not going to let go.”

Lore shared his thoughts with The Athletic:

“We thought we were on good terms and we had a good relationship, and they were happy with all the time that we’ve put into the team to help get the team to where it is today.

"They seemed appreciative of that and then boom. It’s really like a nuclear bomb went off, completely unexpected and very, very disappointing.”

It seems that this storyline is not over, so it will be interesting to see if there are further developments.

