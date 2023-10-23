IN PHOTOS: Andrew McCutchen and wife Maria wows in classy all-black attire at Roberto Clemente HOF ceremony

During the Roberto Clemente Foundation Gala on September 16, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen and his wife, Maria McCutchen, turned heads with their elegant fashion choices. The pair arrived at the event dressed in all-black attire, capturing the attention of the crowd.

The event, hosted by the Roberto Clemente Foundation, celebrated the 50th anniversary of the late baseball legend's induction into the Hall of Fame. Several important figures from the Pirates franchise were in attendance. The list included Pirates manager Derek Shelton, 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominee David Bednar, as well as Pirates president Travis Williams.

Andrew McCutchen, a 2015 Roberto Clemente Award recipient, was honored at the gala. The Pirates celebrated his positive impact both on and off the baseball diamond.

As for the couple's fashion statement, their all-black ensemble resonated well with the evening's commemorative atmosphere. Maria McCutchen's matching black dress perfectly complemented her husband's look, making them one of the most buzzworthy couples of the evening.

The gala highlighted both Clemente's legacy and current players, like McCutchen, who are actively involved in community outreach.

Pirates' veteran Andrew McCutchen's MLB Hall of Fame spot remains uncertain

While the gala celebrated community heroes like McCutchen, it also raised questions about his MLB Hall of Fame candidacy.

Ever since his MLB debut, Pirates' Andrew McCutchen has been an undeniable star. The pinnacle of his career came between 2012 and 2015.

During that period, he consistently finished in the top five of NL MVP voting each season and even won the coveted award in 2013.

Despite the slugger's achievements, he is yet to cement his spot in the MLB Hall of Fame. When comparing career peaks to his peers, McCutchen's accomplishments during his golden years make a compelling argument.

However, examining his all-time career numbers provides a valid counterpoint. With an oWAR of 56.9, McCutchen's lifetime achievements align more closely with notable players who haven't received the call from Cooperstown.

That said, the conversation about McCutchen's Hall of Fame credentials is anything but settled. The Pirates seem eager to extend McCutchen's contract despite an abrupt end to his 2023 season due to injury. This could help him bolster his credentials.