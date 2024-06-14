Cody Bellinger and his little munchkins celebrated his fiancee, Chase Carter's, 27th birthday on June 10. The family of four went to the beach for the occasion.

Carter recalled it being a "special day" spent with Bellinger and their two daughters, Caiden (born in Nov. 2021) and Cy (born in April 2023). In the photos shared, Carter was in a black swimsuit while enjoying her time in the water. The family also enjoyed the sunset view while closing out their day.

"June 10th was such a special day 🥹🫶🏼 this is 27!" she wrote in the caption.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chase reportedly started dating Bellinger in 2020, and the couple got engaged in 2023.

Cody Bellinger's partner Chase Carter clicked her dog and Cy sharing a moment

A week ago, Chase shared a photo of her young daughter, Cy, lying down beside her pet dog, whom she calls "Junior."

"And Cy Cy crazy girl," Chase wrote in her story.

Chase Carter's Instagram story

Junior is a Doberman, which the Bellinger family adopted before the birth of Caiden. In previous social media posts, Chase has often referred Junior, as her firstborn son.

Chase Carter is a Bahamian model who has worked with top fashion houses. That includes being a cover model for Maxim and being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

According to Sports Illustrated, her modeling career picked off at 13 on meeting a scout at Sydney airport, which resulted in Carter signing with IMG.

Her modeling portfolio also includes working with Victoria’s Secret Pink, Maybelline New York, Urban Outfitters and Good American, per Maxim. Moreover, in the same interaction, she also claimed to have been the No. 1 javelin thrower in her native country.

“They start bribing you and saying, ‘You don’t have to show up to practice or do that assignment today if you play the game,’” Carter told Maxim.

“I was on every national sports team, too, because of the lack of children. I was the number one javelin thrower in the Bahamas — because I was the only one.”

Carter also revealed that she previously had a genuine interest in basketball and football and used to watch ESPN shows featuring Stephen A. Smith for his "outrageous and unfiltered" takes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback