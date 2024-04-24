In Photos: Corey Seager and wife Madisyn wow in coordinated black ensembles and cowboy boots at Rangers foundation gala

Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, attended the TEX Gala, on Monday at the Globe Life Field. Organized by the Texas Rangers Foundation, the couple wore coordinated outfits for the event.

Seager had an all-black ensemble; Madisyn had a black outfit on top; and she had a complementary cowgirl hat on her head. She took to Instagram and shared their outfits for the grandeur.

"Cowgirl for the night," she wrote in the story.

The TEX Gala will include a red carpet arrival, a VIP reception, premium food and beverage and a special performance by Brooks & Dunn.

"Rangers foundation gala tonight ft. Brooks and Dunn," she wrote in another story.

For the event, Madisyn took help from makeup artist Kristen Farrah and hair stylist Anna Sullivan to get ready.

Despite hurdles in relationship, a photo frame melted Madisyn's heart for Corey Seager

Both Corey Seager and Madisyn attended Cabarrus High School in North Carolina. Seager felt the instant connection as he described the experience to Inside Weddings:

“The most memorable part of meeting her was how nice she was. Even back then it was easy to hang out and talk with her. Also, she was pretty cute!”

The couple started dating each other out of high school. However, after Corey Seager was drafted, it was difficult for them to keep up with the schedule. It reached a point, where Madisyn said:

“Then, Corey was drafted to the Dodgers out of high school. We tried long distance, but being so young, we just weren’t ready for that.”

Despite a break from dating, Madisyn visited Seager and knowing he had a photo of them melted her heart.

“I saw he still had a picture frame I gave him of us, and it just melted me,” Madisyn said.

The couple continued to test their relationship but eventually found themselves perfect for each other. Seager reveals to Inside Weddings that one night, when they were dancing together in the kitchen, it gave him clarity about her future partner.

After obtaining her parents' permission, Corey Seager proposed to his beloved while in Boston to attend an NFL New England Patriots game to see Tom Brady play, completing one of Corey's bucket-list goals.

The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and have been going strong since then.

