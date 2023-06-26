In Photos: Dansby Swanson's wife Mallory Pugh cheers on Chicago Cubs star as he faces off against rivals Cardinals in MLB London Series

Soccer player Mallory Swanson enjoyed the London Series with her husband, Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs shortstop, in a delightful display of love and sportsmanship,.

The couple embraced the spirit of international sportsmanship as the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs played a two-game series at the London Stadium, an effort to expand baseball's overseas fanbase.

The first of five pictures posted by Mallory on Instagram showcased her husband, Dansby, at the ballpark, capturing the electrifying atmosphere of the game, but it wasn't just baseball that captivated Mallory's time in London. She also shared a couple of pictures of herself exploring the iconic city, immersing herself in its rich history and culture.

In one image featuring her and Dansby, eagle-eyed fans noticed a bandage on Mallory's knee, prompting inquiries about her well-being. Mallory, taking to Instagram, shared glimpses of their quality time together.

"Apparently they play baseball in London..?" wrote Mallory Pugh in her Instagram post

West Ham United's London Stadium is set to undergo a temporary transition from a Premier League football venue to a Major League Baseball arena.

The stadium played host to two highly anticipated games between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals on June 24–25, 2023. The inaugural MLB London Series in 2019, which saw the New York Yankees triumph over the Boston Red Sox in two thrilling encounters, saw sold-out crowds.

The same was on show in another exhilarating display of America's favorite pastime in the heart of London.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Swanson's relationship

Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and US soccer star Mallory Pugh

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's love story transcends the realms of sports. Their connection was facilitated by a fortuitous link through former Atlanta Braves teammate Jace Peterson, who's married to Mallory's sister, Brianna.

Through this serendipitous introduction, Dansby and Mallory's paths converged, setting the stage for a beautiful romance. Over four years, their love grew and flourished. In 2021, as Swanson celebrated his World Series win with the Atlanta Braves, he decided it was the perfect moment to take their relationship to the next level.

With overwhelming joy and excitement, the athletic couple announced their engagement, solidifying their commitment to each other. In December 2022, surrounded by their loved ones, Dansby and Mallory exchanged vows, embracing the journey of marriage.

Their wedding ceremony took place at the picturesque Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia, a fitting location for their special day. Following their joyous nuptials, the newlyweds embarked on a tropical honeymoon, reveling in their newfound union.

Dansby Swanson recently suffered a knee injury during a soccer game. She was stretchered off the pitch and subsequently taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The USNMT later confirmed that Swanson had torn her patella tendon and will return to Chicago for further medical assessment.

Despite the setback, Dansby Swanson and Mallory's love remains unwavering, providing strength and support during challenging times. As they navigate through the recovery, their bond and shared passion for their respective sports will undoubtedly be sources of inspiration.

