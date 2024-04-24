In Photos: Derek Jeter's wife Hannah shines in skin-like makeup & aqua blue stone earrings at charity gala

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter hosted the Turn 2 Foundation's charity event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino from Apr. 12–14. For the event, Hannah took help from Daniela Gozlan, a celebrity makeup artist.

Gozlan shared the look of Hannah, who shone in skin-like makeup and was complemented with aqua blue stone earrings at the charity gala. She further mentioned the details of the makeup in her Instagram caption:

"We wanted the makeup to be as natural and skin-like as possible with emphasis on the eyes 🐈 I used my lip liners topped with a lip plumper, my lashes," she wrote in the caption.

Gozlan also credited the brands that she used for her makeup. She used concealers from Make Beauty, blush and brows from Glossier and bronzers from Drunk Elephant and We Love Coco

Derek Jeter's Turn 2 Foundation charity event took place over three days. The star-studded event began on Apr. 12, with 108 guests competing in a winner-take-all $100,000 blackjack tournament.

It was followed by live musical performances from top artists at the Guitar Pool.

Derek Jeter was 'too selfish' to have kids during his playing time

While most MLB players tend to start their families while still playing, Derek Jeter was so focused on his career that he didn't want to have kids.

Last December, on the “Calm Down” podcast, Jeter gave his reasons for not starting a family until he hung up his boots.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Jeter said. “There is no way I could have had kids during my career. I just, I couldn’t have done it. I was way, way, way too selfish. I was all about my career.”

One other reason Jeter pointed out was the fact that he didn't want to miss any time, which while playing baseball couldn't have happened.

“It’s so hard when you have kids — I don’t care if it’s one kid, I have four kids — you want to be there, and then when you miss a day or two, you come back and they completely change," Jeter said.

Derek Jeter is now a proud father of four children: three daughters (Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose) and one son (Kaius), whom he shares with his wife Hannah.

