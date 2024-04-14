IN PHOTOS: Derek Jeter's wife Hannah wows at Turn 2 Foundation charity gala in elegant black dress

Derek Jeter held the Turn 2 Foundation Gala this weekend, and his wife, Hannah, was there by his side. The gala aimed to raise money for the cause, with Turn 2 looking to help 'motivate youngsters to avoid drugs and alcohol.'

Friday saw a $100,000 blackjack tournament, while Saturday saw a live music performance. The gala was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Florida.

Jeter uploaded some photos to his Instagram stories, two of which featured Hannah Jeter in an elegant black dress.

Derek Jeter's IG stories

The Turn 2 Foundation's website shows that a VIP spot at the blackjack table with Jeter cost $40,000, of which there were five available.

It also came with five rooms for the weekend, 10 tickets for the blackjack viewing party and Saturday's music, as well as a meet and greet with the New York Yankees icon and autographed memorabilia.

When Hannah Jeter discussed sharing parental duties with Derek Jeter

In January this year, Hannah Jeter was on the "Rachel Ray Show," where the topic of diaper changing came up. From what she said, it appears that Derek Jeter is doing well in that department:

"Oh, for sure, because he picks up anyways right now. ... I mean, in the beginning, I was like, we're going to get a dog, and I'll help you and then it's that. It has become his project."

The former Yankees captain has discussed how fatherhood has changed him in the past, and speaking in 2023, Jeter told TODAY:

“Through my career, I was always very selfish, because it was all about me. … And then once I retired and got married and had kids. It really put things in perspective.

“Kids are leaders not only in their schools, but in their communities. And I think there’s just another level of importance that you realize, when you start having a family of your own.”

Hannah and Derek Jeter are a family of six, with their daughters Bella Raine, Story Grey and River Rose being joined by their son, Kaius, who was born in 2023.

