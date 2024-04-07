In Photos: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie wows in lavender crop top & flared jeans for Hammitt's Hermosa beach collection launch

Former MLB player Jose Canseco has a daughter, Josie, with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco. Ever since Josie has stepped into the fashion world, she has continued to expand her foothold in the industry. From featuring in music videos to walking the ramp for top fashion houses, Josie continues to make her name.

In one such recent instance, Josie modeled for Hammitt's Hermosa beach collection launch. The Lighthouse Cafe hosted a launch party for the upcoming collection. Josie wore a lavender crop top and flared jeans, complementing well with a red purse.

Previously, Josie Canseco has walked the ramp for Victoria's Secret. She has also featured as the cover model for various fashion-centric magazines. Moreover, she endorses various brands through social media channels.

Josie Canseco shines on the cover for Harper's, delves into her struggles in modeling

Josie expanded her fashion portfolio after making the cover for Harper Bazaar's March edition.

Talking about her modeling career, Josie Canseco opened up on her modeling career recently. She reminisced that the "rollercoaster journey" started when she was 15 and has been grateful for it since then.

"I’ve been working in the modelling industry since I was 15 years old, and it’s been a rollercoaster of a journey that I’m grateful for," Josie told in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She revealed about the hard days when she was in debt and often scrutinzed, which led her to get experience in the industry.

"When I first moved to New York at 17 years old, I was alone and in debt trying to carve a name for myself," Josie said.

"I was terrified, and constantly scrutinized and rejected. But thanks to that time period, I experienced so much personal growth because of how much the experience took me outside of my comfort zone. I loved every second of it and needed it to gain a backbone and solid work ethic."

Apart from modeling, Josie has also appeared in many TV series, including SummerBreak 2, The Surreal Life and music video titled Here for you, featuring Kygo and Ella Henderson.

