In Photos: Josh Hader's wife Maria shares son Lucas' fossil excavation adventure at Jurassic Park exhibition

Josh Hader's wife, Maria Hader, shared a fun-filled adventure of their son Lucas.

Hader signed a five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros over the offseason, having left the San Diego Padres to test the waters of free agency.

Maria spends a lot of time with Lucas and also takes him to watch his father pitch live during gamedays. Over a fun-filled day this weekend, Maria uploaded cute photos of Lucas enjoying the Jurassic Park exhibition on her Instagram stories, with the caption:

"His favorite part of the whole exhibition"

Lucas could be observed acting like a paleontologist in one snap, while in the other, he looked mesmerized by the exhibitions.

Maria and Josh Hader dated each other for a while before getting married in an extravagant affair in front of friends and family members. The duo welcomed their son, Lucas, in June 2022, while Hader was amidst his first season with the Padres.

Hailing from the state of Maryland, Josh was selected as the 582nd overall pick during the 2012 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles. He left his community college once he turned pro and started playing with Orioles minor league teams before making his big league debut in 2017.

Josh Hader registered a save on Justin Verlander's maiden winning start for the Astros

Josh Hader hasn't had an easy start to the season with Houston. Arguably one of the best closers of the game, he has only registered two saves, with an ERA of 8.38, and has raked in 16 K's in 9.2 innings pitched so far this season.

Hader registered his most recent save against the Washington Nationals on Friday, which was also three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander's maiden start of the 2024 season. The Astros won 5-3.

While the struggles are mounting for one of the most successful and consistent teams in the American League, the Houston Astros lost a regular-season series yet again. They lost away from home to the Nationals and have slumped to the bottom of the AL West with a 7-16 record.

