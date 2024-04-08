In Photos: Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson embraces fatherhood again with wife Bria as they welcome third child

Tim Anderson of the Miami Marlins has become a father for the third time, with his wife, Brea, taking to Instagram to share the news with a collage of photos. She welcomed their newborn son, Timothy, with the caption:

"Pure perfection 🩵 welcome to the world, son. Timothy Devon Anderson III, nicknamed Trey."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Marlins haven't gotten off to the best of starts this season and are 1-9. They did, however, just record their first win of the season, beating the St. Louis Cardinals by a resounding 10-3 scoreline. Shortstop Tim Anderson played an important role in the win, recording a run and two hits in his five at-bats.

The Marlins have had a tough go of it thus far and will be hoping to change the narrative going forward.

Tim Anderson on fans' "overrated" chants during Marlins spring training game

Back in March, Tim Anderson found himself the target of fan chants, and when he stepped up to bat against the New York Mets, "overrated" could be heard from the crowd.

Anderson silenced the crowd with a home run, which was the difference in the 1-0 win. He spoke to reporters after the game (via MLB.com):

“I've got no other choice, I'm in the box,” Anderson said. “I hear everything, but I just ignored it. But yeah, I definitely heard it. Yeah, it does [motivate me]. And it's always something, so I just try to go out and play hard and play my game, and try not to pay them no mind and just play my game.”

Starting the season 0-9 was not well-received by fans, and pressure was mounting on the players to end the streak.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke to reporters after Sunday's win against the Cardinals, summarising the start to the season and how the team stayed positive throughout:

“It's been kind of hard, you know? It's always hard going through a losing streak as a team. But for us, I feel like we kept it positive in a great way, like we were always positive. We were doing different rituals, having fun. Guys were going in the shower in their jerseys. Everybody was laughing. You know what I'm saying?

"We just kept it up. We kept up the laughter. We kept up the positivity in the clubhouse, and that's why we had a good game today.”

It will be interesting to see if the Marlins can use that positivity to rise in the standings from fifth in the NL East.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.