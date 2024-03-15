In Photos: MLB icon Alex Rodriguez & NFL legend Tom Brady tee off in retirement

Tom Brady and Alex Rodriguez are two retired individuals who have done well in their professional careers. Brady, arguably the 'GOAT' of the NFL, has seven Super Bowl wins, while Rodriguez won a World Series and three American League MVP honors.

Recently, both sports royalties met and teed off at a golf course while enjoying life post-retirement. Rodriguez took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the golf course and the duo chatting near a charter plane. From his caption, it seems Brady beat Rodriguez on the golf course but not too 'badly'.

As per Marca, the golf course on which they played is Pebble Beach, California.

"See @tombrady the retired athlete life isn’t so bad… thanks for not beating me too bad out there 🐐," Rodriguez said.

Apart from being former world-class athletes, both have amassed quite a net worth from their salaries and investments. According to Marca, Alex Rodriguez boasts a net worth of $350 million, while Investopredia estimates Tom Brady's net worth at $300 million.

Alex Rodriguez and Tom Brady attended star-studded event for charity

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin's Reform Alliance hosted a star-studded event at Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort in Oct. 2023.

The inaugural Reform Casino Night raised a whopping $24 million for criminal justice reform, with many celebrities, including Alex Rodriguez and Tom Brady, contributing to the cause.

Alex Rodriguez attended the event with his partner, Jaclyn Cordiero. He also posted a series of photos that involved him being captured with various celebrities, including NFL legend Brady.

Other notable celebrities present at the event include Kim Kardashian, A-Rod's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, NBA starter Kyle Kuzma, La La Anthony, Jack Harlow and Travis Scott.

The high-stakes night featured a blackjack tournament followed by a dinner and a live auction. Memorabilia from Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson and Jay-Z were auctioned off and a whopping $7.8 million was donated.

The evening also saw performances from top artists, including Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Travis Scott and more.

