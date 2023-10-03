Michael Rubin, Jaz Z, and Meek Mill raised a whopping $24,000,000 for criminal justice reform, with a host of celebrities making their way to the star-studded event.

Expand Tweet

"What a night !! Thank you to everyone who came out and made our first #ReformCasinoNight a huge success!! Less than 0.01% of philanthropic giving is utilized for criminal justice reform, but last night we raised nearly $24M making our inaugural Casino Night one of the most successful fundraisers ever! Thanks to so many friends who supported this critical issue, @REFORM will be able to significantly scale their impact in more communities and transform millions of lives" - Michael Rubin, X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The REFORM Alliance successfully hosted the high-profile event at Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, with stars from different fields making their presence felt at the part-charity event.

Among those in attendance were Yankees and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and his partner Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez at Reforms first-ever Casino Night event with partner Jaclyn Cordeiro and other - Source, @arod, Instagram.

A-Rod shared a ten-photo series alongside movie star Kevin Hart, NFL legend Tomy Brady, and musician FAT JOE.

"Amazing night, amazing cause. Thanks to @jayz and @michaelrubin for having us at the first @reform Casino Night, raising $24M for criminal justice reform" Alex Rodriguez was quoted saying on his Instagram.

The only-black tie event featured other notable figures including model, Kim Kardashian, who reportedly dropped a massive $2,000,000. Music icon Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod's ex, was also in attendance, photographed having a gala time beside Kardashian and Rubin.

Kyle Kuzma, Chantal Jeffries, La La Anthony, Dez Bryant, Quavo, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, and Travis Scott also stunned in black!

"Michael Rubin and friends at REFORM Alliance's first-ever Casino Night" - Source, @michaelrubin

The glamorous evening primarily featured a blackjack tournament followed by dinner and a live auction. The live auction featuring memorabilia donated by Tom Brady, George Condo, Rashid Johnson, and Jay-Z raised a whopping $7.8 million.

Guests also enjoyed impromptu performances from musicians Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and more.

The REFORM organization thanked everybody for their proceeds during dinner, with their CEO Robert Rooks and Chief Advocacy and Operations Officer Jessica Jackson in attendance expressing gratitude to everyone in attendance.

Alex Rodriguez attended Michael Rubin's 2021 White Party

Alex Rodriguez was spotted at Michael Rubin's famous Fourth of July “White Party.” A get-together that sees different celebrities and sports figures present year in, year out.

The Philadelphia 76ers owner had a host of stars at the event hosted at the Hamptons. Other stars present included Robert Kraft, James Harden, Michael Strahan, LeSean McCoy, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Beyonce and Jon Bon Jovi.

Rob Manfred, MLB commissioner, was also reported to be in attendance according to Page Six.

Page Six also wrote that Rodriguez was chauffered a private helicopter to pick him up from the Yankees game he was broadcasting for ESPN in the Bronx by Rubin for his event.

,

.