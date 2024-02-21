In Photos: MLB legend Jose Canseco and daughter Josie shine in matching jerseys at softball tournament backed by Astros foundation

A six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Jose Canseco, was spotted at the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic along with his daughter, Josie.

Both father and daughter rocked the same jersey at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic was held by Houston rapper Travis Scott's philanthropic organisation, The Cactus Jack Foundation.

The event started on Thursday and ran through Sunday. A home run derby and softball game with Travis Scott and a celebrity lineup that included Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, rapper Bun B and rapper Scarface from Houston were among the events took place over four days.

All of the event's proceeds went to the Travis Scott Cactus Jack Foundation, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund and the Project H.E.A.L programme.

The programmes assist HBCU students who are having last-minute financial difficulties in finishing their graduate degrees on time. Hundred HBCU graduating seniors received $10,000 scholarships from the Cactus Jack Foundation in 2022 through the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

Canseco was filmed during the game with his daughter Josie, who performed a humorous dance for the cameras. Josie shared the video on Instagram stories. Jose Canseco donned the No. 33, while Josie wore the No. 3 black-gold jerseys ahead of the HBCU softball game.

Jose Canseco showcased his strength in last year's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Jose Canseco was a part of the roster at the HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic last year at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. He crushed a ball in the second tier during the home run derby, showcasing that he still possessed some of his brute strength.

Expand Tweet

There were more former MLB players besided Jose Canseco who took part in Travis Scott's organization's maiden HBCU events in 2023.

Two of baseball's greatest players, Nick Swisher and Gary Sheffield, were on the list alongside the A's Cuban legend Canseco. Even NFL legend Terrell Owens, who strongly supports HBCU programmes, was in attendance.

Canseco and Swisher competed in a highly contested home run derby. The playoffs ended in a sudden-death format, with both players hitting 10 home runs apiece. Canseco eventually triumphed over Swisher.

Since joining the Chicago White Sox in 2001, Jose Canseco has not participated in a significant ballgame in the big leagues. He has taken a chance on his career by playing in both semi-pro and amateur baseball leagues since hanging up his cleats.

However, the star slugger couldn't bring back the form he showed during his MLB days.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.