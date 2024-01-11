In Photos: Olivia Dunne & her LSU teammates spill tea on goofy travel tales in a hilarious Q&A

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne boasts an impressive social media following, including over five million followers on Instagram. She often uses her social media handle to share glimpses of her daily life, including her gymnastics training, photoshoots and sometimes her travel tales.

Recently, Livvy Dunne took to Instagram and connected with her followers with an exclusive Q&A from her bus trip with her LSU teammates.

Fans asked an array of questions about the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's life on the road. These included who had the best outfit, who was their DJ, anyone getting car sickness, the tallest and shortest among the group, and travel snacks, among others.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the answers from Dunne's Q&A.

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne is now protected by security after University of Utah incident

Being a famous internet personality comes with its pros and cons, and when Olivia Dunne traveled to Utah to compete, she got first-hand experience of the cons.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, many young men showed up outside the University of Utah building, shouting, “We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!” during other gymnasts’ routines.

Expand Tweet

Police were called in, and the LSU team bus was eventually forced to move "so they wouldn't run into the group of boys." There were police stationed in front to prevent them from entering.

After that incident, Dunne upgraded her security with the help of LSU.

"Actually, we've got it settled down a bit," Dunne said to People. "We haven't competed since last season, so we'll see what this season holds. But after the incident in Utah that happened last year, we now have a security guard that travels with the LSU gymnastics team."

Olivia Dunne, who is in her senior year, is preparing for the upcoming NCAA season, where she would like to win it all for LSU.

She is dating Paul Skenes, who was picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.