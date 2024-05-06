In Photos: Olivia Dunne shares Pirates No. 30 jersey for boyfriend Paul Skenes' MiLB gameday in Indianapolis

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been dating since their time at LSU. Skenes won the College World Series before being picked first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft.

Meanwhile, Dunne won the NCAA championship in April with the LSU Tigers. Now that she is free, Dunne jetted off to Indianapolis, where Skenes is pitching.

She shared snaps of her arrival in Indianapolis. In one of the pictures, she shared the Pittsburgh Pirates No. 30 jersey, which she will wear for her gameday appearance on Sunday.

Olivia Dunne snaps

Paul Skenes may be nearing his call-up to the majors, given his stellar performance so far in the minors. Dunne could be in attendance when he makes his debut for the Pirates.

Paul Skenes allowed his first home run this season

Paul Skenes was on a four-day rest when he came to the game to pitch against the Buffalo Bisons on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Bisons outfielder Will Robertson had a solo homer against Skenes in the fifth innings. It was the first home run Skenes has allowed this season. One more run was scored before Skenes pitched 4.1 innings, leading his team to an 8-3 win.

Skenes, who gave up two hits and a walk in the first inning, finished with three hits, two walks and four strikeouts on 66 pitches, including 40 strikes. His season ERA is 0.99, which is still a stellar number.

He has only allowed three earned runs on 17 hits and eight walks in 27.1 Triple-A innings this season, striking out 45.

Part of his goal is to get into the majors, and that's why the management is getting him worked up so that he can transition smoothly into the majors.

"The biggest thing is just the learning experience of it all," said Skenes. "Doing the five day is a little bit different, so [I'm] just trying to figure out the routine of it and getting used to it."

"It was a little bit inconsistent," Skenes added. "Early in the game it was really good, late in the game I kind of started laboring a little bit. Maybe trying too hard on certain pitches, but I think it was good overall."

This all is in preparation for Paul Skenes' arrival in majors this year. The anticipation is only growing about when the front office will promote him to the major league roster.

