In Photos: Orioles' Jackson Holliday’s wife congratulates him for game victory by sharing heartwarming moments

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday may have missed out on making the Opening Day roster but made a big splash in the AAA opener.

Playing shortstop for the Norfolk Tides, Holliday dispatched Durham Bulls pitcher Mason Montgomery's 2-1 fastball over the right field. The ball sailed for 403 feet, with the exit velocity recorded being 102.9 mph.

In a 12-8 win, Holliday went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and only missed a triple to complete the cycle.

His wife, Chloe, congratulated him on his game victory by sharing heartwarming moments on Instagram.

"Just the beginning," Chloe wrote in the caption.

The Holliday duo got engaged in Dec. 2022 and waited more than a year to exchange vows in front of friends and family members, on Jan. 6, 2024.

Jackson Holliday made a good case to make the Opening Day roster, slugging two home runs on .954 OPS across 15 spring games.

Orioles general manager notes the development of Jackson Holliday

Just before announcing the Orioles Opening Day roster, Orioles general manager Mike Elias praised Holliday and said that his development will be important.

“He’s very, very close,” O's general manager Mike Elias said last week. “He’s very ahead of schedule. He’s done remarkably well.

"We couldn’t be more excited about his future. But you’re talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league.”

Jackson Holliday hit .323 with a.442 OBP, 12 home runs, 75 RBIs and 24 steals in 125 games for four minor league teams, ranging from Class A to Triple-A last season. He usually played second base and shortstop, making two appearances at third base.

The Orioles have a big year ahead. They won the stacked AL East division last year and don't want their momentum to derail this season. They have crushed the LA Angels in the first two games, winning 11-3 and 13-4. The Orioles play the third and last game of the series on Sunday.

