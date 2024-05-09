In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne joins crowd to watch baseball at Louisville Slugger Field

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was at Louisville Slugger Field, where the Indianapolis Indians AAA team took on the Louisville Bats on Tuesday. Although Skenes was not in action, it was another baseball day for Livvy.

On Tuesday, Dunna shared snaps of her presence at Slugger Field on social media. One of the pics was of the baseball field, while the other was her selfie from the ballpark.

"Another day, another game," Dunne wrote in her story.

Olivia Dunne's snapchat story

Since Dunne won the NCAA championship with the LSU gymnast team at Fort Worth in April, the highest-earning NIL female has shown active interest in baseball games, especially those featuring her partner. Even during her championship practise, she took time and watch the action on her headset.

She might have been cheering for the Indians, given Skenes association with it, but the Bats beat them 4-3.

Paul Skenes earns majors call; Olivia Dunne posts a tribute

The MLB will welcome another couple when Paul Skenes takes the major league mound on Saturday for the Pittsburgh Pirates while Olivia Dunne cheers for him from the stands.

It wasn't going to be long before Skenes showcased his talent in the majors after a stellar spring with dominating minor league outings. On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates announced the promotion of Skenes and that he will be starting on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

The news was well received by Dunne, who took to Instagram stories and hyped about the news. She reshared a highlight reel of Skenes pitching on her story:

"...here we go," she wrote in her story.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Skenes has 45 strikeouts in 27.1 innings this season while pitching for Triple-A Indianapolis, with an ERA of 0.99 and a WHIP of 0.91.

All that remains is to be seen if Paul Skenes can successfully transition his talent into the majors. Olivia Dunne will likely be present in Pittsburgh cheering for him from the stands.

