In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks all-black look by pairing high-neck crop top with swimsuit pants

Pirates ace pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend and NCAA champion with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, Olivia Dunne, is enjoying the summer vacation to the fullest. While she came back from her family vacation in Los Cabos, she has been actively posting content on Passes.com for all her loyal fans.

In her recent post, a snippet of which was available on Livvy's Snapchat account, she was observed rocking an all-black look by pairing a high-neck crop top with swimsuit pants.

Take a look at Olivia Dunne's summer look here:

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat.com

Livvy Dunne is a celebrity with many talents, as she recently overtook Lebron James' son, Bronny James, to garner top joint ventures and the highest earnings from NIL deals. She won the NCAA gymnastics championship in April 2024 with the Tigers, which was her last year with the LSU collegiate team as an athlete.

Her boyfriend Paul Skenes also hails from the same college; he transferred from Army West Point to the LSU Tigers in 2023 and exploded onto the scene both at the collegiate level and for the following MLB draft. Skenes helped LSU claim their seventh NCAA title in history and then went on to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB.

Olivia Dunne actively supports her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, during his endeavors on the mound. Since the tall righty made his big league debut three weeks ago, Livvy has been present in the stands for almost all of his starts, cheering him on. She posts quirky videos on TikTok, showcasing her excitement for Paul Skenes' pitching prowess.

Olivia Dunne admires her boyfriend Paul Skenes throwing searing fastballs in MLB

In her recent TikTok video, Livvy Dunne reacted to a bunch of different sporting moments while wearing reading glasses. In the custom video, her excitement for boyfriend Paul Skenes' pitching was evident. She had varying reactions to when the video read:

"When he throws touchdown"

"When he dunks"

But when the video talked about Skenes pitching his 100-mph fastballs during gamedays, it had an otherworldly excited reaction on the face as the video read:

"When he throws 100 mph:)"

Skenes is set to make his next start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the in-form Los Angeles Dodgers on June 5, 2024, at home in PNC Park. Olivia Dunne will surely be present in the stands to cheer for her boyfriend on Wednesday against the Dodgers.

