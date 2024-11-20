In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares unseen moments from NL ROY win, sweetens celebration with custom 'rookie & a cookie' surprise

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes was accompanied by his girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne during the NL Rookie of the Year announcement. On Monday, Skenes beat San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill, receiving 23 of 30 first-place votes.

After the announcement, Dunne was the most excited and celebrated her beau's achievement with a special surprise. On Tuesday, she shared glimpses from their celebration.

In one photos, she was holding a large cookie cake with the words "Rookie & A Cookie, Congrats ROY!" written on it. In another, Dunne, wearing a bright red dress with thin straps, had cozy moments with Skenes who was in a light blue blazer and a white shirt.

The photos also included the couple getting congratulated from Todd Graves, Founder, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and his Gwen Graves.

"That was cool," Dunne wrote in her caption.

Paul Skenes reflects on the process after winning NL ROY

After Monday's announcement, Paul Skenes became the second Pirates player, since Jason Bay in 2004, to win the Rookie of the Year honors. It wasn't until May when the Pirates had invited Skenes to the big leagues.

However, he was more major league ready than any other rookie, stringing a sub-two ERA on the season. His 11-3, 1.96 ERA mark was enough to convince Baseball Writers' Association of America to vote in his favor.

"It's cool," Skenes said over Zoom, "and it's an honor. I think it's just a product of showing up each day and doing the work, and I think the results are going to take care of themselves.”

Padres manager Derek Shelton also sang praise of the Pirates ace.

“What stands out the most is that he was one of the best pitchers in baseball in what was ultimately his first full professional season,” Shelton said.

“Everything from posting a sub-2.00 ERA to starting the All-Star Game and all the accolades in between -- he is a special pitcher who is just scratching the surface of his full potential. We are as proud as we are excited that he’s a Pittsburgh Pirate.”

With the rookie season done, Paul Skenes will look to get back to the grind and continue the momentum.

