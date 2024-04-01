In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne showcases sunkissed Easter look in Barbie pink dress alongside sister Julz

Paul Skenes made his first start in the 2024 MiLB season for the Triple-A, Indianapolis Indians, and looked every part the top pitching prospect for the major league. Easter was certainly a celebratory time for Skenes, and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne appears to have enjoyed the holiday too.

Dunne shared some snaps of her Easter on her Instagram stories, which featured a Barbie-pink dress and her sister, Julz Dunne.

Julz and Olivia Dunne enjoying Easter

Julz also shared some snaps in an IG post that she captioned:

"Basket cases."

This has been a good week for Skenes, for not only did he look good on his MiLB debut, but the Pittsburgh Pirates are 4-0 after their opening series against the Miami Marlins. The last time the Pirates started a campaign 4-0 was back in 2001, so this is certainly a promising start for a team looking to silence their critics and make the postseason.

Paul Skenes' MiLB debut: Pirates' top prospect shines in Louisville

When Paul Skenes took the mound on Saturday in Louisville, a lot of eyes were on the Pirates prospect. Skenes certainly played as though he was unaware of the attention and put in a great performance.

While the Pirates felt he needed a bit more experience before being MLB-ready, Skenes put in a highlight reel of pitches that had Pittsburgh fans talking online. Skenes averaged 100.1 mph over 21 fastballs and recorded a 52% whiff rate from 46 pitches.

Skenes spoke to reporters after the game:

"I'm just super happy with the game plan that we had, how we called the game, attacking each hitter individually, and I think that set it up more than anything.

"I got too deep into some counts. It was just a little bit of like first start of the year, just overcooked some pitches. Not like jitters or nerves or anything like that, just trying to do too much with some pitches.

"As the hitters get more used to seeing stuff and that kind of thing, I'm not going to get away with that in the middle of the year. So I'm just going to try to be as perfect as possible with that kind of stuff."

The Pirates will certainly be happy with what they saw from Paul Skenes and will be hoping he continues to dominate in the minors.

