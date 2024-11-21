In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks the winter sun in white before hitting the gym for cardio

After celebrating Paul Skenes' NL Rookie of the Year win, Olivia Dunne is back in Baton Rouge, preparing for her fifth and final season with the LSU gymnastics team. One thing she never misses out on when back is soaking under the Louisiana sun.

Skenes and Dunne had a great year. The LSU gymnast won the NCAA championship while the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie made his debut in May. He was so good that he made the All-Star game finished on the top for NL Rookie of the Year and came third for the NL Cy Young award. Meanwhile, Dunne continued to add more NIL deals to her portfolio while announcing her return for one last time.

On Wednesday, Olivia Dunne first uploaded a photo of a colorful sunset or sunrise taken from an airplane, captioned "Back to Louisiana". In the next snap, she was back on the Lousiana beach soaking the winter sun in a leopard-print white bikini top. Finally, a selfie taken from the athletic facility at LSU where she did her cardio.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne's reaction to Paul Skenes winning NL Rookie of the Year

Paul Skenes won NL Rookie of the Year by an overwhelming margin, receiving 26 out of 30 possible first-place votes as he outdueled second-placed San Deigo Padres rookie Jackson Merrill and third-placed Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio.

Upon learning the news, Olivia Dunne got excited like a proud girlfriend. She shared the photos, captioning it:

"That was cool."

Further commenting on her partner's rookie season, she termed it a 'fairy tale'.

“Watching Paul’s rookie season was like, honestly, watching a unicorn. It was like a fairy tale. The thing that impressed me most was how quickly he went through the minor leagues and went to the big leagues and dominated. It was so admirable,” Dunne said.

“I definitely think the thing that makes Paul elite is his mindset, and I try to take that into my gymnastics and I try to get advice from him, and I just think he’s so disciplined and I really admire that. I love him so much and I’m so proud of him," she added.

As for Paul Skenes, he can't wait for next year and lead his Pirates to the postseason after missing out this year.

