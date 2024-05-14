In Photos: Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in purple swimsuit for Sports Illustrated's 60th edition shoot

After starring in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last spring, Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skene's girlfriend and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, and the legendary magazine collaborated once again for the 60th issue. Fresh off winning an NCAA championship with the LSU Tigers, Dunne had a photoshoot for the magazine in Portugal.

Apart from being a gymnast, Dunne is a social media powerhouse and earns over $3.5 million in NIL deals, as per On3. She makes the most money among all female college athletes and only trails Bronny James and Shedeur Sanders on the combined list. Sports Illustrated is the perfect destination to put her story forward.

For this year's issue, Dunne did a photo shoot in Portugal, as per her social media post. She tagged photographer Ben Watts, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day and SI Swimsuit Wardrobe stylist Margot Zamet in her first pictorial.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Through her next pictorial, she credited makeup artist Jodie Boland, hair stylist Anthony Cristiano and notable production houses in Portugal.

Apart from Olivia Dunne, other fellow models, including Nina Cash, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez, Brittney Nicole, Lorena Durán, Camille Kostek, Katie Austin, and Christen Harper, also joined in the photoshoot, which was conducted in Porto and the North, Portugal, for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Olivia Dunne attends Paul Skenes' major league debut at PNC Park

The couple from LSU have now entered a new stage of their professional career but their support for each other remains intact. Last week, Olivia Dunne traveled to Indianapolis to be with Paul Skenes. However, little did they know that this would soon be followed by the news of a major league call-up for baseball's No. 1 pitching prospect by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The two missed a flight to Pittsburgh, prompting them to take a six-hour car drive. Finally, the two arrived at PNC Park, where the 2023 first-overall draft pick was slated to go up against the Chicago Cubs. Cheering from the stands was Olivia Dunne, who was nervous and excited at the same time.

“I had some nerves creeping in at first, but I kind of channeled that into excitement more than nerves,” said Dunne. “I just have the most confidence in him ever, so I trust in him and what he’s put in, and I’m just so excited.”

Skenes was good in his debut before an error in the fifth inning where he had to be pulled out without retiring any batters and leaving two on base who eventually reached home. He struck out seven across four innings, allowing three earned runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback