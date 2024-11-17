  • home icon
In Photos: Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde turns heads with Braves superstar in snowy bliss at Aspen Highlands Mountain

By Safeer M S
Modified Nov 18, 2024 00:40 GMT
Ronald Acuna Jr. with wife Maria Laborde
Ronald Acuna Jr. with wife Maria Laborde (image credit: instagram/ronaldacunajr13)

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed a huge chunk of the 2024 MLB season after tearing his left ACL during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 26. The 2023 NL MVP has been spending quality time with his Maria Laborde and his two sons during his injury rehab.

Acuna is now at Aspen Highlands Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado, with his wife and two friends. The four traveled on a private jet, which they shared on their Instagram accounts.

Laborde, the 2025 Miss Teen Carabobo, wore matching outfits with her husband. At the snowy location, Laborde paired her attire with a luxurious FENDI bag and Moon Boots.

She also shared snaps while getting cozy with the 4x MLB All-Star.

IG stories of Ronald Acuna Jr.&#039;s wife Maria Laborde (image credit: instagram/marialaborde)
IG stories of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde (image credit: instagram/marialaborde)

Despite Ronald Acuna Jr.'s absence from the ballpark, the Atlanta Braves made it to the postseason but lost to the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series.

Another positive thing for him was the MLB debut of his brother Luisangel, who debuted for the Mets. Luisangel filled in for Francisco Lindor during his absence.

In addition to Luisangel, Acuna Jr. has two more brothers. 12-year-old Kenny verbally agreed to sign with the Phillies in March, while 19-year-old Bryan is with the Minnesota Twins minor league affiliates, having signed with the MLB team on a minor league contract in 2022.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde shares photo with Valeria Rojas

The two friends of Acuna Jr. and Maria who tagged along with them, are Valeria Rojas and her boyfriend Jose Ignacio. In one of the stories on her Instagram, Laborde was with Rojas. In turn, Laborde was featured on Rojas' Instagram post.

IG story of Ronald Acuna Jr.&#039;s wife Maria Laborde (image credit: instagram/marialaborde)
IG story of Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife Maria Laborde (image credit: instagram/marialaborde)

Laborde has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram. She did some modeling in the past and regularly posts about health and fitness on the social media platform.

The couple has two sons. Their older son Ronald was born in September 2020, while Jamal was born in 2022.

