In Photos: Shohei Ohtani's wife Mamiko Tanaka cheers for Dodgers superstar along with Decoy at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani's family was in attendance to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. His wife, Mamiko Tanaka and his pet dog, Decoy, were in the booth, cheering for Ohtani.

The photo of them enjoying the game was shared on X, where Tanaka can be seen in the Dodgers jersey and Decoy is having some fun out there.

Not long ago, Ohtani announced that he had married a 'normal Japanese woman.' Just ahead of the Seoul Series, it was revealed that Mamiko Tanaka, who played professional basketball, was the one. She also attended both games held at Gocheok Sky Dome in the Seoul Series against the San Diego Padres.

On the other hand, his pet Decoy has been garnering attention ever since he was seen high-fiving Ohtani when he was announced as the AL MVP for the 2023 season. Since then, Ohtano has disclosed his name in his introductory press conference with the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani contributes to Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Cardinals

As expected, the All-Star trio of Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman inflicted the most damage against the Cardinals in the home opener.

Betts continued his red-hot form from the Seoul Series as he contributed three runs, one RBI, two walks and a home run. Ohtani churned out two hits, including a double in the first, and one walk in his three plate appearances. Freeman was the best, contributing two hits, one walk, three RBIs and one home run.

Apart from them, Max Muncy and James Outman drove in two and one runs, respectively.

From the mound, Tyler Glasnow had an incredible outing. He only gave up one run for two hits across six innings, where he issued one walk and registered five strikeouts. Ryan Yarbrough pitched the remaining three scoreless innings for one hit and one strikeout.

For the Cardinals, the only run came in on a moonshot by Paul Goldschmidt in the fourth inning.

Both teams still have three fixtures left, scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the ongoing series.

