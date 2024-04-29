In Photos: Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker join thousands for Phish's electric Vegas Sphere show

Actress Vanessa Hudgens and husband Cole Tucker are enjoying a happy married life as the duo expects their first child together soon. Since Vanessa flaunted her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars' Red Carpet event, she has been taking care of herself and indulging in activities she enjoys.

The couple were spotted taking in an enthralling experience at the Sphere in Paradise, Nevada, on the east side of the Las Vegas strip, for a concert by American rock band Phish. Take a look at Cole Tucker's and Vanessa Hudgens' photos from the fun-filled event in Las Vegas:

Vanessa Hudgens and baseball shortstop Cole Tucker exchanged vows in December in a beautiful wedding affair attended by friends and family members.

The wedding took place in an exotic location inside the Mayan jungles in Mexico and was officiated by British author and life coach Jay Shetty.

Soon after the wedding, Vanessa took a step back from her career and focused on spending more time with Cole and focusing on her health with yoga and naturopathy.

Soon after announcing her pregnancy, Hudgens has been living her life to the fullest, maintaining a healthy distance from the silver screen in anticipation of embracing motherhood soon.

Meanwhile, Vanessa's husband, Cole Tucker, revitalized his baseball career after signing a minor league deal with the LA Angels this offseason. After parting ways with the Seattle Mariners last season, he signed a deal to play with the Salt Lake Bees, who are the triple-A minor league affiliates of the Halos.

Vanessa Hudgens celebrated husband Cole Tucker's home run off Max Scherzer in the minor league

Vanessa Hudgens recently celebrated her husband Cole Tucker's first minor league home run for the Salt Lake Bees by sharing a story on Instagram. Take a look at the story here.

The home run was all the more special, as it came off against three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who was pitching in a rehab start for the Round Rock Express, who are the triple-A affiliates of the defending World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

Take a look at the home run here:

Tucker is batting with an average of.270 in the minor leagues for the Bees.

