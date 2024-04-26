PHOTO: Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens celebrates as husband blasts first homer off Max Scherzer in minor league

Cole Tucker's MLB career hasn't gone quite to plan thus far, but there is still time for him. After departing the Seattle Mariners before the season started, the shortstop was signed by the LA Angels and reassigned to the minors.

Tucker's wife, Vanessa Hudgens, was quick to celebrate as he hit his first homer for the Salt Lake Bees, an Angels affiliate, on Wednesday. Tucker registered the hit off Texas Rangers' pitcher Max Scherzer and Hudgens took to social media to share the moment.

Vanessa Hudgens celebrates Cole Tucker's hit

In 25 at-bats this MiLB season, Cole Tucker has registered seven hits, seven runs, one home run, two RBIs and a stolen base, hitting at a .280 average. Tucker will be hoping to push on and stake a claim for a call-up to the majors and a hit like this can only boost confidence. See the video below:

How Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker decided on Mexico for their wedding

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens got married in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. It was a remarkable ceremony at the Azulik City of Arts, and Hudgens spoke to Vogue about how they arrived at the decision to get married there:

“Finding a venue was the hardest part. I knew I didn’t want to do it at a beach, at a ballroom, or at a barn – these were all things I didn’t want. Instead, I wanted to be surrounded by nature, greenery, and foliage.

“One of my really good friends had just finished a show on Broadway, and he was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik – this place is so freakin’ beautiful."

After considering having their honeymoon there, they decided to have a look at getting married there instead. When they arrived, Hudgens knew it was the right location:

“I knew that it was our place. I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love.”

With the couple expecting a baby, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for them.

