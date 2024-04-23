In Photos: Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez pens heartfelt birthday greeting for daughter Ella

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez penned a heartfelt note for his daughter Ella, who turned 16 on April 21. On Sunday, A-Rod posted several images on Instagram from his memories with Ella since her childhood.

The series of photos included images from A-Rod's Yankees career, including a younger Ella with a graduation cap, among others. The post was completed with a heartfelt message in the caption, which read:

"Happy Birthday Ella! You light up ever room you walk into and I am so proud of you in every way. ❤️," Rodriguez wrote.

Alex Rodriguez shares two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

The elder one goes by the name Natasha (19), while Ella is the younger daughter. The ex-couple tied the knot in 2002. They got divorced in 2008 but co-parent their daughters.

Alex Rodriguez takes Ella and her friends to Olivia Rodrigo's concert

Earlier in March, Alex Rodriguez took his daughter Ella and her friend to an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

In the video, Rodriguez made a vlog of how his day went, surrounded by teenagers dancing to the tunes of Rodrigo.

“All right I’ve been filming all day, I’ve never been more tired now I’m at Rodrigo,” Rodriguez said on video as the father-daughter duo made their way into the venue.

Ella was quick to clarify the singer's name, as she said:

“Olivia Rodrigo,” correcting her dad.

“Olivia Rodrigo concert surrounded by 22,000 teenage girls and all I wanna do is go to sleep,” Alex Rodriguez further said on the video. “Oh man, here we go, here goes nothing. Wish me luck, Rodrigo here we go!”

Rodriguez also apologized to Olivia Rodrigo after he messed up her name earlier. He lauded her performance in the caption:

"Props @oliviarodrigo… I won’t mess up your name next time 😂."

"She got to meet Olivia after, and she was so nice to my daughter," A-rod said. "She was so humble, so connected, and it's definitely a day that we won't forget for a long time." [via People].

On the personal front, Rodriguez is dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro.

