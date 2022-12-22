In pictures: MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani tests out Porsche 911 Carrera T in Japan during offseason

Shohei Ohtani was recently spotted driving the Porsche 911 Carrera T for a test run in his home country of Japan. The baseball star is spending his offseason at home and took some time to drive his dream sportscar.

In his few years in the MLB, Ohtani has established himself as one of the leading players. The Japanese is a rare talent, as he can both pitch and hit at a very elite level. His two-way prowess hasn't been witnessed in the MLB since the time of the original "Bambino" himself, Babe Ruth. Ohtani has become the true definition of an all-rounder in the MLB, having won the American League MVP in 2021 and finishing as runner-up to Aaron Judge this season.

Ohtani's performances on the pitch have often triggered a massive roar from the crowd. This time, though, he proceeded to break some other sound barriers, as he sported the Porsche 911 Carrera T for a test run at the Porsche Experience Center in Tokyo.

Porsche Japan's Twitter account uploaded the pictures:

"Our Driving Athlete; Shohei Ohtani; visited Porsche Experience Center Tokyo and enjoyed the driving program. #porsche #shoheiohtani #mlb #drivenbydreams"

The Los Angeles Angels player was driving around the Test Center trying out other different models of cars as well.

However, one commonality remained that all the cars were red in color. Maybe it had something to do with the Angels' primary color being red. Ohtani seemed to be enjoying his time, as one picture captured his smile as he got out of the car.

Shohei Ohtani's first ride in a Porsche

Despite getting a taste of driving a Porsche sportscar, Shohei Ohtani had not been in a Porsche until a few days back. In a promotional video posted by Porsche Japan on the 9th of this month, Ohtani was driven around in a test car by a training driver.

In the video, the driver was seen explaining to the two-way superstar the modalities of the car. The driver explained how the car goes from zero miles per hour to 60 in 2.6 seconds. The 28-year-old was visibly nervous at the fact that after the car accelerated, he couldn't help but give out a shriek.

Much like the car, Shohei Ohtani's career has accelerated at a rapid pace. He is currently with the Los Angeles Angels but would look to ply his trade some place else where he a shot at the World Series, as he enters free agency after the 2023 season.

